Pregnant People Are Fleeing Texas for Abortions
Pregnant People Are Fleeing Texas for Abortions
Caitlin Cruz - Jezebel on MSN.com
10/20/21
Planned Parenthood health centers surrounding Texas recorded a 1,082 percent increase in patients with Texas zip codes last month.
Read Full Story on jezebel.com
