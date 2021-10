'Race Will Be All Over This Case': In Trial Over Ahmaud Arbery's Death, Racial Reckoning Looms Large

A framed photo on the wall of Travis Riddle’s soul food restaurant shows the local sheriff arresting a gray-bearded white man with hands cuffed behind his back, a reminder to all who enter that for Riddle justice still waits to be served in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.