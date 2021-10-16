Railers take advantage of turnovers to stop South
Mark Schnabel, Newton Kansan - The Kansan
10/16/21
When the breaks were down for the Newton High School football team, the defense kicked in. A pair of turnovers led to two Railer touchdowns.
Read Full Story on thekansan.com
