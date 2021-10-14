Rainfall totals from storms the past two days
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
24 Silver Spring Runners Are Competing In The Boston Marathon
Baltimore argues Catholic group's rally could bring violence
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching First DC Location
6 Best Spots to Grab a Cinnamon Roll in Maryland
Where to Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland (That's Not Just Starbucks)
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 of the Most Haunted Places in DC
Maryland Mansions: An Epic Cambridge Lodge for $5.4M
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Wayward Zebra Found Dead in Illegal Snare Trap in Maryland
This Maryland City Was Just Named the Safest City in America for the Fourth Year in a Row!
FBI arrests Maryland engineer and wife for selling restricted nuclear information
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Follow the 'Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns' for All-Ages Halloween Fun at This Maryland Petting Zoo
Christmas Village Returning to Baltimore Inner Harbor
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 15–17)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rainfall totals from storms the past two days
Matt Standridge - 5 News
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A swath of 3-6 inches of rain fell near Fort Smith from Oct 13-14. Here are the rainfall totals across western AR and eastern Oklahoma.
Read Full Story on 5newsonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Judge sentences Green Forest, Ark. man to prison in sex traffficking case
Five questions with an Arkansas beat writer.
Community pays tribute to 'larger than life' GAA player who died suddenly
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL