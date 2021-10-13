Rapper Boosie Badazz arrested, charged after destructive Atlanta concert
Rapper Boosie Badazz arrested, charged after destructive Atlanta concert
WSBTV.com News Staff - WSB-TV on MSN.com
10/13/21
Rapper Boosie Badazz, aka Lil Boosie, is facing multiple charges after a destructive concert at State Farm Arena.
Read Full Story on wsbtv.com
