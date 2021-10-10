Reasons to hope and reasons to mope for Kraken fans ahead of the 2021-22 season
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
In new cybersecurity incident, Alaska seafood agency hit by ‘nefarious third party’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Open & Shut: Anchorage gets a new vegan restaurant, juice bar, indoor dog park and Russian dumpling diner
Group of river otters in 'unusual behaviour' attack people and pets in Alaska
Faster, sleeker jet added to Southeast Alaska’s medevac fleet
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
We will not wrap our arms around hate
Spartanburg libraries receive $10K award for census success
Group of river otters in 'unusual behaviour' attack people and pets in Alaska
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Facebook Wants to Get “Billions” Across Africa Online
Stealthing: California bans non-consensual condom removal
We will not wrap our arms around hate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Songwriting Workshops Build Strength and Resilience Through Music
COVID-related cancellations of conferences and events pulled $39 million out of the Anchorage economy this year
The time Melania Trump ‘knew she had royally messed up’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Reasons to hope and reasons to mope for Kraken fans ahead of the 2021-22 season
Geoff Baker - The Spokesman-Review
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
As the Kraken enters its inaugural season, here are three reasons the expansion team will make the NHL playoffs, and three reasons it won’t:
Read Full Story on spokesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Windy weather prompts red flag warning across much of Bay Area
Kaiser Suspends Without Pay 5,000 Of Its 200,000 Workers Who Missed October 1 Deadline To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Gov. Gavin Newsom affirms California will be just fine without lucrative Tesla
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL