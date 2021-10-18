Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3
Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3
Larry Brown - Larry Brown Sports
10/18/21
Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park.
Read Full Story on larrybrownsports.com
