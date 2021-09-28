Members of Reddit's /r/AskWomen forum share their cringe-worthy accounts of awful Best Man toasts.

If there's one lesson to be learned here, gentlemen, it's DON'T BE THAT GUY.

One Redditor had the misfortune of discovering that there seems to be a groan-inducing trend of Best Man speeches that consist of drunken debauchery, outrageous behavior, and awkward inside jokes, such as ...

... the one where the Best Man talked about the groom's dearly-departed ex-girlfriend ...

... to talking about women other than the bride ...

... to the surprise paternity reveal ...

... to the groom's previous *ahem* visitors ...

... to calling the bride by the wrong name ...

... to the Best Man who took didn't think the union would last ...

... to the surprise pregnancy announcement, gender reveal, and AA meeting waiting to happen in one fell swoop ...

... and, finally, to the full rundown of the groom's previous drunken antics for the entire guest list to enjoy.

We took the liberty of altering the Redditors' usernames to protect the mortified.

To all you Best Men out there, it needs to be said that your role in this wedding was chosen for a reason and the couple has spent thousands of dollars in preparation for this event, so for the love of all that's holy, if you can't say something appropriate, just remark about what a lovely couple they make and you wish them the best.

