Redistricting shifts Lincoln legislative lines
.
Redistricting shifts Lincoln legislative lines
Ellis Wiltsey - 1011 Now on MSN.com
10/1/21
shares
While a lot of early conversations centered around Douglas County, it ended here in Lincoln and some of the lines drawn mean starting Thursday you may have a new state representative.
Read Full Story on 1011now.com
