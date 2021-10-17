Rep. Stephen Lynch: 'We Have To Get To An Agreement' On Stalled Infrastructure Bill
Rep. Stephen Lynch: 'We Have To Get To An Agreement' On Stalled Infrastructure Bill
Jon Keller - CBS Local on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Massachusetts Rep. Stephen Lynch said it’s critical in particular to find common ground on President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.
Read Full Story on boston.cbslocal.com
