Report: More details of Simmons-Sixers stalemate
Dave Early - Liberty Ballers on MSN.com
10/15/21
ESPN Insider Ramona Shelburne shed some light on the ongoing situation between the 76ers and their former first overall pick Ben Simmons. It’s been a long offseason.
