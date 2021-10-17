Restaurant by day, club by night: Workshop Food Hall pulls inspiration from bigger cities for night life and security
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Missouri vs. North Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
A saint's footsteps, a monk's handiwork, a miraculous medal: 3 Catholic shrines with fascinating histories
Competition is on for fifth spot in Cardinals’ rotation
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Missouri football: Evaluating the Tigers' loss to Texas A&M
Delivery issues, not food shortages, are hurting Missouri school districts
How to watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Missouri and Texas A&M may not be close rivals, but they do have a long history against each other
Aggies march into Columbia, run through Missouri en route to comfortable win
Democrat leads Missouri Senate race fundraising; Billy Long spent most in recent months
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sunday, October 17 Evening Forecast
Missouri’s first black bear hunting season begins Monday
Missouri Hospital Association launches health equity tools
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Missouri football: Evaluating the Tigers' loss to Texas A&M
Texas A&M Runs Over Missouri
Missouri vs Texas A&M football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Restaurant by day, club by night: Workshop Food Hall pulls inspiration from bigger cities for night life and security
KTTC - KTTC
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
It's a large space with music, alcohol and a late closing time. Meaning, precautionary measures must be taken.
Read Full Story on kttc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Minnesota elections 2021: Falcon Heights city council candidates
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL