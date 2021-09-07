Reward increases to $13,500 for most-wanted murder suspect last seen in San Antonio
Reward increases to $13,500 for most-wanted murder suspect last seen in San Antonio
Mary Claire Patton - KSAT
9/7/21
Margaret Lorrain Smith is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and police are seeking information from the public that leads to her arrest.
Read Full Story on ksat.com
UTSA and City of San Antonio to partner on downtown murals
6th anniversary of San Antonio Missions as UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrated with festival
Texas felon out on bond seen in viral video helping San Antonio officer arrest suspect who reached for gun
