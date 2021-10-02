Reyna Reyes Leads Alabama Soccer Over No. 24 LSU, 1-0
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Meet the New Saturday Night Live Cast Members
TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, 3 others killed in fiery crash after Texas police chase
WATCH: Texas releases hype video for TCU game
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dallas vs Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers lineups for Saturday: Game No. 161
Man arrested for setting fire inside a Democratic county building in Texas, authorities say
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas college football rankings: Pony Up. SMU's turn at No. 1
Wasn’t Texas supposed to turn blue?
Cowboys news: Dallas Cowboys activate Malik Turner from injured reserve
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texas college football rankings: Pony Up. SMU's turn at No. 1
Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions
San Antonio experts believe they've found original site of Alamo church
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cases drop for 5th straight week, Laredo's hospitalization rate falls to 6.7%
What do Texas schools say about Critical Race Theory?
Late Late Modern: Sean Scully in Fort Worth
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Reyna Reyes Leads Alabama Soccer Over No. 24 LSU, 1-0
Harrison Holland - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The Crimson Tide needed a full 90 minutes to do it, but in defeating LSU it picks up its first win to a ranked team this season.
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
FIRST ALERT: A wet weather pattern through mid-week
Everything Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said after Alabama loss: 'We got dominated up front'
LSU fans call to fire Ed Orgeron following Tigers dreadful loss to Auburn
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL