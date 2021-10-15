Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murdering friend Susan Berman
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murdering friend Susan Berman
Nexstar Media Wire - WWLP
10/15/21
New York real estate heir Robert Durst has been sentenced to life in California prison without parole for murder of best friend.
Read Full Story on nxsttv.com
