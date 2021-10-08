Robert Saleh on John Franklin-Myers' extension: 'Those are the guys we want to pay'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Texas
Cleveland Indians make themselves at home with 9-6 win over Texas Rangers
Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rangers 2022 Roster Projection 2.0.1: Free Agency Reinforces Lineup
Still-rebuilding Rangers use 26 rookies in 102-loss season
Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers lineups for Saturday: Game No. 161
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Arlington school shooter bullied for having nice things, more than others, family says
Ted Cruz under fire for glossing over Texas school shooting at press conference
Family of Texas school shooting suspect Timothy Simpkins says he was bullied
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Arlington school shooter bullied for having nice things, more than others, family says
Rangers History Today: Texas Outlasts Tigers in ALCS Game 1
‘Mom, help’: Student's text to his mother during Texas school shooting goes viral
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Suspect in Arlington, Texas School Shooting Released From Jail on $75K Bond
Student taken into custody hours after Arlington, Texas school shooting
Arlington Texas school shooting: Here's what we know about the Timberview High shooting that left at least 4 people injured
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Robert Saleh on John Franklin-Myers' extension: 'Those are the guys we want to pay'
Ryan Honey - Elite Sports NY
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The Jets signed defensive end John Franklin-Myers to a four-year contract extension that's set to keep him in Florham Park through 2025.
Read Full Story on elitesportsny.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tennessee soccer's Taylor Huff doesn't need to score to make an impact. But she usually does anyway
A.J. Brown expected to return, Julio Jones out for Tennessee Titans vs. Jaguars
How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL