Rochester partied there for decades. Here's what happened to the Mapledale Party House
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How do you solve a problem like Korea?
Combating inactivity: Physical therapy and balance center sees increase in patients after lengthy pandemic idleness
Kraken pregame notes: Winger Alex Barre-Boulet will make debut for Seattle
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Disappointing decision regarding 2B football playoffs
Combating inactivity: Physical therapy and balance center sees increase in patients after lengthy pandemic idleness
Injuries delaying roster decisions for Islanders, Kraken
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Jimmy Eat World is in the middle, and it's alright
Combating inactivity: Physical therapy and balance center sees increase in patients after lengthy pandemic idleness
Kraken forward Marcus Johansson out indefinitely with lower-body injury
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rochester partied there for decades. Here's what happened to the Mapledale Party House
Rochester Democrat and Chronicle - Democrat and Chronicle on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Its 60-foot sign overlooking Interstate 490 was a landmark for motorists that rattled off the time, temperature and names of wedding parties.
Read Full Story on democratandchronicle.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Gilded Age 5th Avenue Mansions of Millionaire's Row
5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market
Partners at home, and the office. How Long Island couples make owning shops together work
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL