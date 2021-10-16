Rochester woman runs 84th marathon in 11 years
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Double Homicide In Oregon Was Murder-For-Hire Among Family Members, Prosecutors Say
C.O. celebrates Oregon’s first Indigenous Peoples’ Day with talks on Columbus, Native American history
White Man Charged For Murdering A Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Debris burning reopens in areas outside of Bend; campfires, warming fires allowed in city
Significant circuit improvements being made in Qatar
Frederick remembers loved ones lost to suicide at annual Out of the Darkness walk
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Challenging 'Wakefield' debuts on Showtime
Art’s Angle: Jekyll And Hyde
Debris burning reopens in areas outside of Bend; campfires, warming fires allowed in city
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now on display at golf course
Challenging 'Wakefield' debuts on Showtime
State forecast points to COVID-19 spike ending by Christmas
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ice Season Opens At Pavilion
Debris burning reopens in areas outside of Bend; campfires, warming fires allowed in city
Frederick remembers loved ones lost to suicide at annual Out of the Darkness walk
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rochester woman runs 84th marathon in 11 years
Matthew Stolle - INFORUM
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Gwen Jacobson started running in marathons in her 50s. A decade later, the Rochester woman has competed in more than 80 marathons.
Read Full Story on inforum.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Minnesota elections 2021: Falcon Heights city council candidates
2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game
Heinz Selling Halloween-Themed Ketchup and Costumes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL