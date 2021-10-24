Rogers throws for 4 TDs; ULM beats S. Alabama 41-31
Rogers throws for 4 TDs; ULM beats S. Alabama 41-31
AP Oct 24, 2021 at 10:10 am ET 1 min read - CBSSports.com
10/24/21
Chandler Rogers threw four touchdown passes, including an 81-yarder to Will Derrick, and UL Monroe beat South Alabama 41-31 on Saturday night.
