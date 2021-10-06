Roofers deluged with calls after Hurricane Ida; 'Try touching base in about a month'
Roofers deluged with calls after Hurricane Ida; 'Try touching base in about a month'
BY MARIE FAZIO | Staff writer - NOLA.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
When Kirt Schellhaas returned to his home in Kenner two weeks after evacuating to Texas for Hurricane Ida, he had to use his full body weight to force open the
Read Full Story on nola.com
