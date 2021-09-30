Roswell's Solid Waste Department to introduce new tech for pick-ups
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Need a good laugh? Comedian Jeremy Nunes is bringing 'front porch comedy' style to Topeka
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cold prompts cancellation of Kansas COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Kansas Senate asked to condemn inmates' early COVID-19 shots
Kansas Governor Proposes Legalizing Medical Marijuana To Fund Medicaid Expansion
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Topeka, Kansas, Extends ‘Choose Topeka’ Incentive Program, Offering up to $15K for Relocating Workers
Kansas Senate asked to condemn inmates' early COVID-19 shots
Kansas governor to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Roswell's Solid Waste Department to introduce new tech for pick-ups
Gabriel Chavez - KRQE
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The City of Roswell is going high-tech with its trash pick-up. they hope it will make them more efficient. The city’s Solid Waste Department is using a new GPS and GIS
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NM reports sharp growth in virus cases
New Mexico child abuse deaths doubled in 2020
The Ramkota Hotel Presents: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story This Month At Ford Wyoming Center
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL