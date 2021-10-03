Salem chainsaw carver to tackle pumpkins on Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins
Salem chainsaw carver to tackle pumpkins on Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins
Em Chan - Statesman Journal
10/3/21
Salem's Ryan Anderson typically works with wood. But he's trying a new medium on the Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins show.
Read Full Story on statesmanjournal.com
