San Antonio-area homeowners say homes' alleged construction defects have been a 'nightmare' for them
Homeownership may be the American dream, but some who live in Converse’s Hanover Cove neighborhood say it has turned into a “nightmare of frustration, anxiety and uncertainty.” Owners of eight houses in the neighborhood allege in recently filed lawsuits that their properties have numerous design and construction defects that have caused “unacceptable levels of cracking and buckling” to the homes’ foundation.