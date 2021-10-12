San Jose leaders helpless to stop destruction of celebrated mural
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bring the noise: Fall’s best albums, part one
Harvest is in full swing, but heavy rain this week could delay it
Rapid City lawmaker kicks off primary challenge against Rep. Dusty Johnson in Sioux Falls
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New York City mother pleads for more police on streets after 17-year-old son's death
Rapid City lawmaker kicks off primary challenge against Rep. Dusty Johnson in Sioux Falls
Chiefs HC Andy Reid faces a familiar foe in Washington's Ron Rivera
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
San Jose leaders helpless to stop destruction of celebrated mural
Eli Wolfe - San Jose Spotlight
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Despite attempts to save it, a San Jose mural the community says stops graffiti is set to be painted over by a new property owner.
Read Full Story on sanjosespotlight.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Authorities: 2021 worst year on record for DUI fatalities in San Diego County
Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb
Port of San Diego to electrify freight trucks, cranes, even some tugboats by 2030
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL