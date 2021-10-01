San Jose updates mandatory vaccination policy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
See Inside Meredith Marks' Gorgeous New Utah House
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cox says Utah may have 'summited the peak' of current COVID-19 surge
Patrick Kinahan: Utah State belongs on BYU schedule going forward
Washington State falls late in Salt Lake City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Utah Jazz will be streaming a practice on Zoom. Here’s how to watch it
Millions to march for women’s rights nationwide Saturday, including Salt Lake City
‘Students will face discipline’: Salt Lake City schools latest damaged by ‘devious licks’ TikTok trend
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The Utah Jazz will be streaming a practice on Zoom. Here’s how to watch it
How you can help Afghan refugees arriving soon in Utah
Millions to march for women’s rights nationwide Saturday, including Salt Lake City
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Utah Jazz will be streaming a practice on Zoom. Here’s how to watch it
Two Salt Lake City style mavens are making fashion friendlier for plus-size and gender-diverse people
Utah in top ten for brewing craft beers
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
San Jose updates mandatory vaccination policy
Peter Snarr - KRON4
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
San Jose announced that it will be giving a one week “grace period” for city employees who have not already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.
Read Full Story on kron4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
KNP Complex fire triggers flurry of new evacuations, as flames threaten more giant sequoia trees
State Eviction Moratorium Ends, but Fresno Renters Protected. Here's How To Get Help.
Angelo Quinto: Mother of young man killed by police sobs as California bans use of 'prone restraint' with law named after son
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL