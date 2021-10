Sandrock Leads; Tran in the Hunt after Day 1 of Event #45: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship

Chris Sandrock, of Helena, Montana, leads the field into Day 2 of Event #45: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship at the 2021 World Series of Poker. The prestigious PLO event attracted 317 runners to Day 1 with