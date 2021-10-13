Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
Paige Phillips,Alyssa Jackson - WTOC-TV
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting occurred at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.
Read Full Story on wtoc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How To Recycle Pumpkins For Birds, Wildlife In Alpharetta-Milton
How To Recycle Pumpkins For Birds And Wildlife In Johns Creek
Columbus native, Sanders Hickey, looks forward to Hall of Fame induction after 48 years in the radio industry
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL