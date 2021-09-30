Scott D. Perkins
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pawtucket Public Library opens new teen center
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader, promoted to nation’s top ruling body
Climate change is 'a freight train' making some places too dangerous to live in, experts say
Legal Industry News September 2021: Law Firm Hiring, Legal Innovation & Pro Bono
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cumberland sweeps marquee Northern Division meet
Pawtucket Public Library opens new teen center
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Scott D. Perkins
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home - Clarksville Now
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Scott Daniel Perkins, age 32, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home peacefully.
Read Full Story on clarksvillenow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Johnson City leaders say new city manager pick brings blend of communication, competence & experience
Aaron Glenn, Lions take positives from defending high-flying Ravens
Photos: Sanderson Farms Championship 2021 at Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL