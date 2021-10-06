Scottsdale middle schoolers jump into action to save school bus driver's life
Scottsdale middle schoolers jump into action to save school bus driver's life
Jason Barry - TUCSON News Now Kold on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The bus driver told me to call her mom ... and tell her if she didn’t survive, that she loved her,” said Johnny Ward. “That was kind of emotional for me.”
Read Full Story on kold.com
