Je. Britt 6-34, Ja. McClendon 8-33, Ta. Jones 5-23, Ga. Larvadain 2-12, Ti. Wilson Jr. 1-6, Au. Mitchell 2-4, Br. Dingle 2-(minus 1), Team 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Houston Baptist, Or. Olivas 23-42-2-239.