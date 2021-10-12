Seeing-eye dog makes Kern County Honor Flight history
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones: Emotion with Coach Pittman’s Hogs
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
No. 7 Razorbacks Down ‘Dores in OT
Matt Corral and the Rebels had this one circled
PTN Live Updates: #13 Arkansas vs. #17 Ole Miss
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
What is the Auburn vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under
Athletes, activists see Fayetteville World Cup as opportunity to counter trans legislation
Razorbacks relishing return to home stadium
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What is the Auburn vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football betting line, over/under
No. 17 Arkansas looks for better defensive effort against Auburn
Fayetteville Council amends contract with Rental Assistance Program admin amid backlog
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Arkansas ranked in the top 15 for states with the biggest bullying problems
Sam Pittman Hints Some Changes on Defense, Tackle Out Following Surgery
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson Keeps Offense Alive In Loss To Ole Miss
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Seeing-eye dog makes Kern County Honor Flight history
Chris Burton - KGET.com
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Kern County’s 43rd Honor Flight took off Monday morning, bound for Washington, DC. On board? About one hundred veterans, dozens of guardians, and one dog. “I think
Read Full Story on kget.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Umpqua Bank combines with Columbia; bank will retain Umpqua name but corporate HQ moving to Tacoma
Organ donor gave Everett man a new life, until COVID hit
Editorial: Ballots are in the mail; mark 'em and get 'em in
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL