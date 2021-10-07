Semi crash leaves one injured, a truck engulfed in flames and closes an I-94 on-ramp in Waukesha
Samantha Hendrickson - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on MSN.com
10/7/21
The crash occurred about 5:03 a.m., the Wisconsin DOT said. The driver was ejected from the truck and suffered unspecified injuries.
Read Full Story on jsonline.com
