Sense8 star Jamie Clayton cast as Pinhead in upcoming Hellraiser reboot
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton cast as Pinhead in upcoming Hellraiser reboot
Sam Damshenas - Gay Times
10/11/21
shares
The Hellraiser reboot has found its Pinhead in Sense8 star Jamie Clayton, marking the first time a woman will play the iconic villain.
Read Full Story on gaytimes.co.uk
