Several rest areas along I-5 closed in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties
Christine Pae (KING 5) - KING5
10/16/21
The Washington State Department of Transportation has closed five I-5 rest areas north of Seattle because of excessive trash, vandalism and a staffing shortage.
