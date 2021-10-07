Shreveport-Bossier football midseason review: 5 hot takes, 5 storylines, 5 big games
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Atlanta Speedwerks Set for Three-Car Honda TCR Effort
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Wonderful spirit’: Metro Atlanta high school wrestler killed in crash
Matt Ryan talks 'stud' Cordarrelle Patterson, why Falcons aren't done, future in Atlanta: 'I'm all in'
Flurry of Moves Shakes up Falcons' Depth Chart
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Final Thoughts & A Pick For Duke-Georgia Tech
Self-driving shuttles hit the roads in metro Atlanta city
Pregnant Georgia nurse dead after 'targeted' drive-by shooting, police say
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Self-driving shuttles hit the roads in metro Atlanta city
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction: Corbin Burnes Will Take on Charlie Morton in Battle of Aces
Georgia man eats inducted into ‘Chipotle Creator Class’ after eating Chipotle in all 50 states
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘Wonderful spirit’: Metro Atlanta high school wrestler killed in crash
Georgia film and television union threatens strike
Matt Ryan talks 'stud' Cordarrelle Patterson, why Falcons aren't done, future in Atlanta: 'I'm all in'
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Shreveport-Bossier football midseason review: 5 hot takes, 5 storylines, 5 big games
Jimmy Watson, The Times - Shreveport Times
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Will Calvary make the state title game? Will Kendrick Law sign with LSU? Can any 1-5A teams make the Superdome? How many points will Bossier score?
Read Full Story on shreveporttimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
AFCO celebrates 75 years as Manufacturing Month kicks off
'Today is a huge day for our city,' Shreveport neighbors participate in National Night Out
Louisiana Online Casinos
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL