Six private waste companies sued by Louisiana city for breach of contract
Six private waste companies sued by Louisiana city for breach of contract
Posted by Haley Rischar - Waste Today
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
The city of Shreveport, Louisiana, filed a suit against the haulers for allegedly not using the city-owned landfill.
Read Full Story on wastetodaymagazine.com
