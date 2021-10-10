Skippers' offense makes triumphant return, but defense saves the day in win over Clippers
Skippers' offense makes triumphant return, but defense saves the day in win over Clippers
Eric Rueb - Providence Journal
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
NK's offense came through with its best performance of the season, but once again the Skippers' defense was the difference in win vs. Cumberland.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
