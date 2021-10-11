Soccer: Bucks Advance To State Final
All
.
Soccer: Bucks Advance To State Final
BY JAMES D. CIMBUREK
[email protected]
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/11/21
A Gavin Fortner shot with 3:45 to play spun out of the goalkeeper’s hands and into the net, breaking a tie and giving Yankton a 3-2 victory
Read Full Story on yankton.net
