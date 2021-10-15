Social Security bump: Savannah woman calls it 'a blessing'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
King County council candidates face off during Enumclaw forum
Enumclaw-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Sports Roundup | Oct. 4 – 9
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SR 164 open near Amphitheater; crews still finishing up work in the area
Elk heads and ice caves: What’s changing on Mount Rainier?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Social Security bump: Savannah woman calls it 'a blessing'
JoAnn Merrigan - WSAV-TV
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Renee Maxwell, who lives in Savannah, can’t wait for the cost of living adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration to take effect.
Read Full Story on wsav.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween Guide
Halloween Isn't the Only Horrifying Holiday; Christmas Is Full of Terrifying Lore ...
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off Fiery Collab With 'Hottie Sauce'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL