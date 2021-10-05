Some GPS parents seek mask mandate after ban tossed
Some GPS parents seek mask mandate after ban tossed
By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor and Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services - Gilbert Sun News
10/5/21
A day after a judge ruled a state ban on mask mandates was unconstitutional, parents renewed their plea for Gilbert Public Schools to require masks.
Read Full Story on gilbertsunnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dia de los Muertos Festival to take place at Mesa Arts Center later this month
Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case
Monitoring rainwater quality in Arizona
