Source: DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Vikings vs. Lions: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
West Central Area, Minnewaska post top-five finishes against talented field at Perham Invite
LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Minnesota Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Best prop bets for Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions in Week 5
Heads-up janitor helps save doctor’s life in Minnesota
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Behind Enemy Lines: Vikings’ Week 5 matchups vs. the Lions
Why the Lions Need to Worry about Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
Vikings vs. Lions odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Why the Lions Need to Worry about Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
Local non-profit works to reinstate status, ensures community it’s a top priority
St. Cloud tri-county area reports 9 COVID-19 deaths, 1,721 cases in first week of October
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Saturday, October 9th, 2021
Vikings vs. Lions odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model
Local non-profit works to reinstate status, ensures community it’s a top priority
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Source: DA seeking to indict Robert Durst in ex-wife's death
MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - WIVB-TV
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
A New York prosecutor will seek an indictment in the coming weeks against millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst for the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared
Read Full Story on wivb.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jets vs Falcons Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – Week 5
New York Prosecutor Plans to Indict Robert Durst This Month Over Former Wife's Death
Three reasons why the Knicks will surprise people during the 2021-22 NBA season
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL