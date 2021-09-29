Source: Rangers Assistant GM Mike Daly Takes Job With Padres
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks Games Live Online Without Cable
Winnipeg Jets Morning Papers
Meet the team helping Shohei Ohtani carve his historic two-way path
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Disneyland ticket prices going up; new 6th tier introduced
Undermanned Jets search for first road win vs. Ducks
Ilia Topuria set to return to the Octagon at UFC 270 against Movsar Evloev
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Esports Thrives in K–12 Schools for Reasons Other than Gameplay
Anaheim Hills Veterans' Cemetery Could Get Irvine's Backing Tues.
Disneyland ticket prices going up; new 6th tier introduced
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Father’s words resonate with Baker, motivation as he seeks elusive title as manager
Community Calls Increase For Anaheim to Officially Recognize Little Arabia
Disneyland raises single-day ticket prices, citing ‘strong’ demand
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Disneyland increasing ticket prices in California
Disneyland teases return of Main Street Electrical Parade
Community Calls Increase For Anaheim to Officially Recognize Little Arabia
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Source: Rangers Assistant GM Mike Daly Takes Job With Padres
Chris Halicke - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
A source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com that former assistant general manager Mike Daly will being taking a job with the San Diego Padres, ending a 15-year tenure with the Ran
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID-19
A Gun Is a Last Defense Option … Not an Answer
Offshore platform developer Gazelle Wind Power opens Texas office
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL