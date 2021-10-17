South Dakota pheasant hunters see blue skies, lots of birds
South Dakota pheasant hunters see blue skies, lots of birds
Associated Press - Rapid City Journal
10/17/21
Pheasant hunters from around the country making their annual trek to South Dakota were greeted Saturday with warm weather and blue skies on opening day.
