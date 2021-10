Southeast Alaska's new medevac jet has more room for patients and families

Airlift Northwest recently added a 58-foot Lear Jet 45XR to its medevac fleet in Alaska. Pictured on Sept. 28, 2021, it is based at Juneau International Airport. (Jacob Resneck/CoastAlaska) Medevac pilot Sam Steensland’s office is a Lear Jet 45XR,