Speed, patience earning Rahmir Johnson role as Nebraska's feature rusher
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Illegal drugs in South Dakota; help identify a porch pirate; veteran couple on Midwest Honor Flight
‘Stargirl’ Season 2: Eclipso Claimed His Next Victim in Episode 10, Is the JSA Doomed?
Another shot standoff: FDA takes no stance on Moderna’s COVID-19 booster
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
STARGIRL Can't Escape In The New Promo For Season 2, Episode 11; "Summer School, Chapter Eleven"
Another shot standoff: FDA takes no stance on Moderna’s COVID-19 booster
Area groups seek to help resettle Afghan refugee 'to help them find a sustainable way of life'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Illegal drugs in South Dakota; help identify a porch pirate; veteran couple on Midwest Honor Flight
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Speed, patience earning Rahmir Johnson role as Nebraska's feature rusher
Evan Bland - Omaha.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The title that matters most to redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson is that he's now the Huskers’ No. 1 rusher. Even if he took his time getting there.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here's How Nebraska Stacks Up
Pivot point: Gophers, Nebraska carrying extra emotion into Saturday's game
Spike Speaks: Gorillas pick up 'signature loss' at Northwest
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL