Spokane Valley Fire Department keeping all of its firefighters with vaccine exemptions
Spokane Valley Fire Department keeping all of its firefighters with vaccine exemptions
Rania Kaur - KXLY 4 News
10/12/21
The Spokane Valley Fire Department worked out accommodations for the 22 who had a medical or religious exemption approved.
