Springfield residents can weigh in on Missouri's redistricting process next week
Springfield residents can weigh in on Missouri's redistricting process next week
Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader - Springfield News-Leader on MSN.com
10/18/21
Bipartisan panels will meet at Springfield's University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center on Monday to hear public testimony.
Read Full Story on news-leader.com
