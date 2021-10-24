Spurs Rumors: Hollinger hints at how Spurs might approach Deandre Ayton
Spurs Rumors: Hollinger hints at how Spurs might approach Deandre Ayton
Josh Paredes - Air Alamo
10/24/21
The San Antonio Spurs would love to have a big man of the future, and making an offer to Deandre Ayton could help that cause.
Read Full Story on airalamo.com
