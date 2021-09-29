St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DISH Network drops AT&T SportsNet, TV home of the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
See Inside Meredith Marks' Gorgeous New Utah House
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cox says Utah may have 'summited the peak' of current COVID-19 surge
Patrick Kinahan: Utah State belongs on BYU schedule going forward
Washington State falls late in Salt Lake City
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Students will face discipline’: Salt Lake City schools latest damaged by ‘devious licks’ TikTok trend
Utah doctors see more pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19
How is Utah doing in the fight against COVID-19?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘Students will face discipline’: Salt Lake City schools latest damaged by ‘devious licks’ TikTok trend
Utah doctors see more pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19
Salt Lake City Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Weekend
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Utah in top ten for brewing craft beers
Documenting the pandemic: What Utah historians need from you to complete their collections
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden radio coverage
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. Joseph's turns up heat in second half to knock off Lafayette
Ben Vessa - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
FRONTENAC — Junior Annie Ryan and her St. Joseph’s field hockey teammates write three letters on their hands before every game.
Read Full Story on stltoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Arts Commission and the Indiana Small Business Development Center improve the economic resilience of more than 100 arts-based small businesses
No. 4 Penn State vs. Indiana lines, odds: Advanced computer model reveals picks for Saturday's Big Ten matchup
After another chemical spill, environmentalists urge action to protect Indiana Dunes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL