St. Paul company's robot delivers to-go orders and groceries
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
Sex Offender Fails To Register, Arrested: Blotter
‘Magnet fishing’ from bridges in downtown Elgin nets a surprising catch — 3 rusty handguns
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chicago Files Complaint Against FOP President Over Push to Defy Vaccine Mandate
2021 WNBA Finals: Why Candace Parker took a chance on a Chicago homecoming
Patch's Best 2021 Halloween Yard Haunts: DuPage County
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New 25th anniversary Alienware Aurora PC will turn heads while offering better performance
Alienware Aurora 2021 release date, price, specs, design and more
Aurora looks to close downtown TIF district
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
See the new maps: Illinois Democrats propose new congressional boundaries
Illinois Democrats propose new 'maximized' congressional map
Mayor Files Injunction Against Chicago Police Union Over Vaccines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Annual CROP Hunger Walk Elgin to raise money and awareness for those without enough to eat set for Sunday
Inside People: Turner takes over Dollar General management
Illinois native writes book reminding us to cling to our happy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
St. Paul company's robot delivers to-go orders and groceries
Nick Williams - StarTribune
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Carbon Origins has already deployed "Skippy" for deliveries in St. Paul and is looking to expand deliveries on the University of Minnesota campus and in the North Loop.
Read Full Story on startribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This long-lost St. Paul mansion had a link to 'Knives Out'
Walz taps National Guard to help increase COVID rapid testing, hospital capacity
Township approves zoning change at heron nest site
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL